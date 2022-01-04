Former US President Donald Trump has canceled a press conference scheduled to mark the anniversary of the storming of the Capitol. It is reported by RIA News with reference to the statement of the former head of state, disseminated by his press service.

The decision to cancel the press conference was made “in light of the complete bias and dishonesty of the Democratic Committee on January 6, two failed Republicans and fake news media,” the report said. Trump added that he will instead speak at a rally in Arizona on Saturday, January 15. He also reiterated that the 2020 presidential election was rigged.

The storming of the American Capitol building took place on January 6, 2021, during a rally of supporters of former US President Donald Trump, who did not recognize the results of the November vote, which resulted in the election of Democrat Joe Biden as the next head of state. The protests led to widespread clashes with police. As a result, five people were killed and dozens were detained.