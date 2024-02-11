USA, a possible victory for Trump would be evaluated by Italians with pragmatism and even with a certain positive expectation

The election of the next president of the United States of America it is an event of global importance, on which Italian public opinion will also gradually focus. In terms of perceptions and attitudes, how do Italians stand compared to the two great challengers, namely Joe Biden and Donald Trump?

To date, our fellow citizens seem to have varied and ambivalent opinions on the character of Donald Trump as the possible next president of the United States. Let's start with demographic research. According to some polls developed by SWG for TgLa7, the majority of Italians would not actually vote neither Joe Biden nor Donald Trump in the US presidential elections. 23% of those interviewed indicated Joe Biden as their preferred candidate, while practically the same percentage chose Donald Trump. However, 54% of respondents said they would not vote for either candidate. As regards the perception of challengers, compared to October 2020, trust in Joe Biden decreased from 52% to 22%, while trust in Donald Trump remained more or less unchanged, fluctuating around 20-21 percent .

Despite conflicting opinions, some positive aspects are attributed to Donald Trump as president. Some Italians appreciate his economic policies, including tax cuts and some deregulation. The focus on America, consisting in the fact that Trump has often emphasized the American national interest, does not displease many Italians who would like, for our country too, a more sovereignist (i.e. focused on the protection and development of our national interests).

But, above all, in foreign policy his previous administration had tried to renegotiate trade agreements and also address some international issues in innovative terms (for example, the relationship with the Russia and even the one with North Korea). Today, with the world involved in two war contexts, the one in Ukraine which has now become chronic and that a Gaza which seems to be headed down the same path, and with the current President Joe Biden who does not seem to have a real propulsive or persuasive capacity on the parties in conflict (neither in the European nor in the Middle Eastern scenario), the figure of Donald Trumpwith her unconventional approach to problems, with her reluctance to get involved in military operations abroad, is seen as a possible “paper shuffler”.

Among the concerns of Italians, the consequences of war scenarios have a far from marginal role, and the fact that more Trump that gives Biden that a surprising and unconventional solution may arrive constitutes an undoubted element of propensity towards it. Maybe undeclared, maybe experienced with ambivalence and almost reluctantly, but nevertheless propensity. Not enough to say that Italians are hoping for Trump, but enough to maintain that his eventual victory would be evaluated with pragmatism and even with a certain positive expectation.