In letter to European Council, Hungarian PM says republican will be ready to act immediately if he wins election

Former US President and Republican candidate for the White House Donald Trump has been named as a possible peace mediator between Russia and Ukraine by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán if he wins the presidential election in November.

In a letter sent on Friday (12.Jul.2024) to the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, and shared with EU (European Union) leaders, the Prime Minister stated that the former president would be willing to act “immediately” in mediation. The information is from Financial Times.

Orbán, known for his nationalist stance and support for Trump, said he had spoken not only with the Republican candidate but also with leaders of Ukraine, Russia and China.

“I can say with certainty that, right after his electoral victory, he will not wait until his inauguration. [Trump] will be ready to act as a peace broker immediately. He has detailed and well-founded plans for this.”wrote Orbán.

The Hungarian premier’s message comes amid growing criticism and tensions within the EU, with European leaders stressing that he has no authority to speak on the bloc’s behalf.

Since Hungary took over the temporary presidency of the Council of the EU on 1 July 2024, Orbán has been making so-called trips “peace missions”. Among the destinations, he visited Moscow to discuss with Russian President Vladimir Putin measures to end the conflict with Ukraine.

In response, the European Commission decided to prevent EU commissioners from attending meetings in Hungary during the country’s presidency, reaffirming discontent with Hungarian diplomacy regarding the war in Ukraine.