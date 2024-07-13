Former US President Donald Trump will hold his final rally in Pennsylvania this Saturday before the Republican National Convention amid uncertainty over who will be his vice-presidential candidate for the November elections, a question he has strategically failed to reveal for weeks. Two days before the convention scheduled for Milwaukee – where his party will officially nominate him as its candidate for the November elections – Trump will travel to the small town of Butler, in western Pennsylvania and near the border with Ohio.

The names of JD Vance (senator for Ohio), Marco Rubio (senator for Florida) and Doug Burgum (governor of North Dakota) are the most quoted by American political analysts as possible candidates for Trump’s running mate, but there is no concrete date for the announcement of the nomination, which could happen at any time until Monday. “I will do that close to the convention. [o candidato a vice-presidente] “It used to be that it was picked during the summit, and that made it a lot more interesting. It used to be that it was picked during the convention, and that’s what I would like to do,” Trump said ambiguously in an interview with Fox News on Monday.

Convention rules, however, require Republicans to name their presidential candidate — including the name of a running mate — by next Monday. So it must be announced in advance. The party is trying to change that rule to allow Trump to make the announcement later, though that would hamper his team’s efforts to organize the four-day event in Milwaukee, which will be attended by more than 50,000 people, including Republican officials, activists, donors and journalists.

The convention’s speaker lineup has yet to be announced, but Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former reality show Amber Rose, among others, have already confirmed their presence. The topics to be discussed will all be related to strengthening the US in economic, security and border control issues, mainly.

Who are the top candidates to make up Trump’s ticket?

According to some American media outlets, part of Trump’s inner circle does not rule out that he will appear with his hypothetical vice president in Butler, a city less diverse than the rest of the state and where a large part of the population is in favor of the right to bear arms and the coal industry as its economic engine.

Due to their proximity, the scenario could be ideal for the nomination of the favorite Vance, a 39-year-old politician and investor who is also the author of the memoir best seller Hillbilly Elegylater turned into a film (Once upon a Dream) and available on Netflix. A very different profile, Burgum, 67 — a wealthy former software executive and two-term governor of North Dakota — is also running and has recently gained ground after toughening his anti-abortion policies. Trump has described him as “insightful and intellectually gifted.”

Both Republican figures have entered the former president’s orbit relatively recently, in contrast to Rubio, who, while not as openly involved in the campaign, has established a friendly relationship with Trump over his last four years in Washington. Rubio ran unsuccessfully against Trump in the 2016 Republican primary. “He was tough, he was smart, and I really got to know him well over the years. He’s a fantastic guy,” the former US president said Tuesday at an event in Miami alongside his fellow Republican, who is the son of Cuban immigrants.

Pennsylvania chose Trump in 2016 and Joe Biden in 2020

The former president chose Pennsylvania – the hometown of his opponent Joe Biden – for his final campaign event before the convention because it is one of the so-called swing states (a state in which no party or candidate has a consolidated majority in voting intentions), and where the result may lean towards the Democratic or Republican side by a narrow margin.

Trump beat Hillary Clinton in this state in 2016, and Biden won it back in 2020. A Bloomberg poll released over the weekend found that Pennsylvania was the swing state where the Republican candidate currently had the biggest advantage over the Democrat: 51% support against 44%.