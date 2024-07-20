Home page politics

From: Lukas Rogalla

Press Split

Biden has to take a break due to Corona. Trump wants to take advantage of this – and usher in the hot phase of the US election campaign.

Grand Rapids – The US election campaign continues, but without the incumbent president Joe Bidenwho has to take a break due to a corona infection. His opponent, Donald Trumphowever, is planning his first public appearance since the assassination attempt on him a week ago. This will take place on Saturday (July 20, local time) in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where the newly nominated Republican presidential candidate will appear together with his running mate JD Vance will appear. Meanwhile, pressure is mounting on Biden to withdraw his candidacy.

Trump’s first appearance since the assassination attempt and his official nomination as the Republican presidential candidate at the party convention in Milwaukee this week is scheduled for Saturday at 5 p.m. (local time, 00:00 CEST) in Michigan.

Trump fans gather ahead of campaign appearance in Michigan

Late Friday evening, dozens of loyal Trump supporters gathered outside the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, hoping to be the first to be let in. Sherri Bonoite, one of those waiting, said that Trump was “what this country needs” and added: “Even a bullet too fast couldn’t stop him.”

Trump narrowly survived the assassination attempt, which took place during a campaign event in Butler, Pennsylvania. The 78-year-old suffered minor injuries to his ear.

Supporters of Donald Trump before a campaign rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan. © Carlos Osorio/dpa

After speech at Republican convention: Will Trump return to his old rhetoric?

In his speech at the convention, Trump spoke at length about the assassination attempt. However, during his appearance in Michigan, Trump is expected to return to his usual aggressive rhetoric and address campaign issues such as illegal immigration, inflation, crime and the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East.

The Trump assassination in pictures: shots, chaos and a bleeding ex-president View photo gallery

Michigan is one of the so-called swing states in which neither the Democrats nor the republican can expect a clear victory and which will ultimately be decisive for the outcome of the presidential election on November 5.

Trump spoke to Selenskyj on the phone: Republicans want to “bring peace”

In a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selensky on Friday, Trump promised to War in Ukraine should he return to the White House. He expressed his gratitude on his online network Truth Social that Zelensky turned to him and promised that as the next US President he would “bring peace to the world and end war”.

A possible victory for Trump in the US election in November could, however, call into question Washington’s support for Ukraine. His vice presidential candidate JD Vance is an outspoken opponent of US arms deliveries to Kiev. (lrg/dpa)