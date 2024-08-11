Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris said Saturday during a rally at the University of Nevada that she wants to eliminate the tip tax. Harris hopes that this will help convince voters in the ‘swing state‘ to convince them to vote for her. The pledge marks a rare convergence between Democratic and Republican campaign promises, as her opponent Donald Trump made the same pledge in June. That was also in Nevada.

In Nevada, Las Vegas, the economy is heavily dependent on hotels, restaurants and the entertainment industry. That’s why Trump last month promised to eliminate the tip tax. On Saturday, Harris said her goal as president of the United States is to “continue to fight for working families in America.” She also referred to her plan to raise the minimum wage.

A Trump Idea

Donald Trump responded Saturday night via his social media platform Truth Social, saying that Kamala Harris had copied his “no tax, no tip” policy. “The difference is, she won’t do it,” Trump said. “This was a Trump idea, she has no idea, all she can do is steal from me.”

Kamala Harris visited Nevada as part of a swing state-tour of five states, together with her running mate Tim Walz. Since Joe Biden decided to drop out of the race as the new presidential candidate and put Harris forward as his successor, the Democratic Party has been in many swing states has increased in popularity. For example, according to a poll by The New York Times and Siena College in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin currently have a lead of about four points over Trump.

In a national poll Ipsos polling from Thursday appeared to have Harris leading with 42 percent to 37 percent of the vote, with a margin of error of about three points. In a separate Ipsos poll of the seven states where the results were closest in 2020, the firm polled 42 percent for Harris to 40 percent for Trump.