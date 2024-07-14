NBC: Trump campaign staff barred from commenting on assassination attempt

Employees of the campaign headquarters of US presidential candidate Donald Trump have been banned from commenting on the assassination attempt on the politician, the TV channel reported NBC citing correspondence between Trump campaign political director and Republican National Committee James Blair.

“Refrain from commenting, speculating, posting on social media, etc. Complete and total isolation,” the channel said in a statement.

It is emphasized that comments are prohibited in any form, including unofficially. Employees who violate this requirement will be subject to dismissal.

Earlier, the Secret Service reported that the shooting came from a hill outside the area where Trump’s campaign rally was taking place. The politician himself was shot in the ear, one participant lost his life, and two others were seriously injured.

The identity of the shooter is still unknown, but it is believed that he had no connections with foreign countries.