Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s campaign on Tuesday (6) criticized the choice of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as vice presidential candidate over his Democratic rival, Kamala Harris.

“If Walz won’t tell voters the truth, we will: Like Kamala Harris, Tim Walz is a dangerous left-wing extremist,” Karoline Leavitt, Trump campaign press secretary, said in a statement.

Walz was chosen by Harris on Tuesday, the broadcaster reported. CNNhours before they appeared together for the first time in public at a rally in Philadelphia, in the important swing state of Pennsylvania.

Trump supporters claimed that Walz’s political project as head of Minnesota, in the Midwest of the country, has consisted of “remodeling” his state “in the image” of California, the land of Kamala Harris and considered a left-wing mecca for Republicans.

“While Walz pretends to support rural Americans, when the cameras are off, he believes rural America is mostly ‘made of cows and rocks,’” the Republican campaign stated.

For Republicans, Walz poses a risk because he has proposed “tougher emissions standards for gasoline-powered cars and policies that would allow convicted felons to vote.”

“Walz is obsessed with spreading California’s dangerous leftist agenda far and wide, which is a nightmare for all Americans,” the Republican campaign added.

Walz, 60, was considered the most progressive on Harris’s list of running mates, which also included Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly.

The Minnesota governor, who was a high school teacher before entering politics, has received the endorsement of Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders, from the party’s most progressive wing.