Donald Trump’s campaign denounces hacker attack: intention would be to “interfere in the 2024 election and sow chaos throughout the democratic process” | Photo: EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Donald Trump’s campaign said on Saturday (10) that part of its internal communications were hacked by “foreign sources hostile to the United States”, suggesting Iran’s influence in the attack. The information was made public after the american newspaper Political confirmed that he began receiving emails on July 22 from an anonymous AOL account containing documents that appeared to be internal communications from a senior Republican campaign official.

Over the past few weeks, the anonymous person has been using the handle “Robert.” The leaked documents include a 271-page dossier apparently compiled by the campaign on Senator J.D. Vance, who was later chosen as the campaign’s running mate. The dossier included publicly available information about Vance, including statements against Trump that were identified as “potential vulnerabilities.”

The anonymous person also sent a document with information about Florida Senator Marco Rubio, another candidate for the vice presidential nomination. According to the Politicalthe sender claimed to have a “variety of documents, from legal and court documents [de Trump] even internal campaign discussions.” Asked by the newspaper about the source of the documents, he replied: “I suggest you do not be curious about where I got them. Any answer to that question will compromise me and also legally restrict you from publishing them.”

Iran’s suspicious campaign

Through spokesman Steven Cheung, the Trump campaign alleged on Saturday that the documents “were illegally obtained from foreign sources hostile to the United States, with the intent to interfere in the 2024 election and sow chaos throughout our democratic process.”

Cheung cited a report released by Microsoft on Thursday (8), showing that Iranian hackers “sent a spear phishing email [ataque cibernético que tem como alvo um indivíduo ou grupo específico] in June to a senior official in a presidential campaign.” Microsoft, however, did not identify the campaign targeted by the email and declined to comment on the matter to the Political on Saturday.

According to the American newspaper, last month, the US intelligence has received increasing evidence that Iran was plotting to kill Trump in retaliation for the 2020 assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani. On Saturday, Cheung said that “the Iranians know that President Trump will end his reign of terror, just as he did in his first four years in the White House.”