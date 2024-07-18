Republicans want to wait for the Democratic candidate to be defined; they suggest that Kamala Harris will be the nominee instead of Biden

The campaign of the former President of the United States Donald Trump rejected on Wednesday (17.Jul.2024) the proposed dates for the vice-presidential debate, opting to wait for the Democratic National Convention, which will begin on August 19.

Brian Hughes, a senior adviser to the Republican campaign, said it was important to first meet the Democratic candidate before setting a date. In his refusal, he suggested that the current US president, Joe Bidenwill be replaced by current Vice President Kamala Harris.

“We don’t know who the Democratic vice presidential nominee will be. So we can’t set a date before their convention. Doing so would be unfair to Gavin Newsom, JB Pritzker, Gretchen Whitmer, or whoever Kamala Harris chooses as her running mate.“, he said Hughes in a statement.

The statement came after Harris accepted possible dates for vice presidential debates proposed by the CBS News. In May, the vice president had already agreed to participate in debates on July 23 and August 13.

On Monday (July 15), Trump announced the nomination of Ohio Senator JD Vance as his running mate. Speaking at the Republican Convention on Wednesday (July 17), JD Vance stated that the country needs “from a leader who is not in the pocket of big companies”.

BIDEN UNDER PRESSURE

As of Wednesday night (July 17), 20 deputies, 1 senator and 1 lieutenant governor had already publicly asked Biden to withdraw from the race. The most recent was the influential deputy from California Adam Schiff.

Pressure on the Democrat has increased after he performed poorly in the debate against Trump on June 27. During the debate, Biden struggled to complete his thoughts, stuttered and appeared to get lost at times.

Biden, 81, is the oldest U.S. chief executive to ever lead the White House. His advanced age, along with doubts about his cognitive and mental capacity, have worried supporters. If he wins the November election, he will be 86 when he leaves office.

For Republicans, fragility could be the trump card needed to win the November election.

There are video recordings of several embarrassing situations in which Biden stumbles, shows weakness or even has memory lapses. A recent report by Wall Street Journal interviewed dozens of people and reports that the country’s president often dozes off during meetings.

In June, the American newspaper also published a long report listing moments in which Biden makes mistakes, such as tuning out conversations, closing his eyes and giving the impression of having some memory confusion.