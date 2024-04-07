Donald Trump's campaign raised a record $50.5 million at an exclusive event in Florida. The amount was twice the financial total of a similar event held by incumbent President Joe Biden in New York, writes April 6 The New York Post.

“Biggest fundraising night ever!” Trump boasted on Truth Social.

Hedge fund manager John Paulson, who hosted the Inaugural Leadership Dinner at his Palm Beach mansion, said the staggering amount showed how Republicans are rallying behind Trump.

“Tonight we raised a historic $50.50 to help re-elect President Trump.” The sold-out event raised the most money in political donation history. This support demonstrates enthusiasm for President Trump and his policies,” Paulson said.

