Trump removed from podium after being shot in Butler, Pennsylvania. | Photo: EFE/EPA/David Maxwell

Donald Trump’s campaign has raised about $3.1 million for victims of the shooting at the Butler, Pennsylvania, rally in the three days since the incident.

As of Sunday afternoon (14), the former president’s campaign had already tripled the established goal of US$ 1 million, reaching more than US$ 3 million in donations.

The fundraiser called “Support for Butler PA Victims – Authorized by President Trump” was started by Trump campaign national finance director Meredith O’Rourke.

“President Donald Trump has authorized this account as a place for donations to supporters and families injured or killed in today’s brutal and horrific assassination attempt. [sábado]”, says the campaign description GoFundMe.

“All donations will go toward these proud Americans as they grieve and recover. May God bless and unite our nation,” the fundraiser reads.

Since it was created over the weekend, more than 27,000 people have contributed to the donation campaign, according to the website. GoFundMe. The largest donation to date was recorded as US$50,000.

The attack took place on Saturday afternoon (13), in Pennsylvania, when Trump was injured in the right ear as a result of shots fired by Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, who was killed shortly after.

A Republican supporter at the rally was killed while shielding his family from gunfire: Corey Comperatore, a 50-year-old firefighter and father of two daughters. In addition to the fatal victim, two other rallygoers were seriously injured.