Shaaban Bilal (Washington, Cairo)

Republican candidate Donald Trump’s campaign has begun implementing a new plan to attract voters in swing states, in a strategic move aimed at increasing the level of effectiveness in the race for the White House. This came as the campaign said that Trump was fine after a shooting incident in his vicinity.

Trump’s campaign said yesterday that the former president was fine, after a shooting near a place where he was.

The New York Post reported that “Secret Service agents responded to a shooting incident near Trump as he was leaving his golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida.” The newspaper added that “two people exchanged gunfire near the Trump International Golf Course in Palm Beach.”

The newspaper quoted security sources as saying, “The shooters were targeting each other, and the shooting was not targeting Trump.”

In another context, a report by the American website “Axios” revealed the details of this strategy, which includes enhancing efforts to communicate with voters, through thousands of volunteers and programs, especially those aimed at increasing the turnout rate, in an effort to match the Kamala Harris campaign team, which has a larger number of volunteers and resources on the ground. The Trump campaign is also working to support some external groups that help provide more campaign rallies and voter registration operations, make calls, send materials, and interact with voters on platforms such as “Tik Tok”. The Trump campaign says it has about 27,000 of the best volunteers on the ground across the country, and hundreds of thousands more in various roles in swing states to mobilize voters in Pennsylvania, Georgia, and at least five other key states.

Meanwhile, Georgia is witnessing fierce competition between the candidates in the presidential race, as Trump is trying to regain the state that had voted for Republicans for years before switching to support Democrats in the 2020 elections in favor of Biden, which Harris is working to preserve. Political expert and strategist Dr. Amer Al-Sabaila believes that Georgia is a “decisive” state in the elections, and said in a statement to “Al-Ittihad” that the focus today from Trump and the Republicans is to regain it, while the Democrats are working to preserve the state that was an essential part of Biden’s victory in the last elections. From the late nineteenth century until 1960, Georgia voted for the Democratic presidential candidate in every election, but starting in 1964, it switched to supporting Republican candidates in all elections, until Biden won it in 2020 by a narrow margin, and it was the first Democratic victory there since Bill Clinton won it in 1992.

But American political analyst Tot Belt considered that Georgia is a state closely divided between Republicans and Democrats, and the Republicans have won it for decades, but the Democrats have begun to win presidential and state elections in recent years with the number of voters equal for each party.

Belt explained in a statement to Al-Ittihad that Georgia has a similar demographic representation to the rest of the states, so it is a very good model for what is happening politically at the national level, and Trump is still a little ahead, but Harris is catching up.

For his part, Dr. Nabil Mikhail, a professor of political science at George Washington University, explained to Al-Ittihad that in terms of population, Georgia, like other southern states, has a poor white majority and a large black minority. Studying it from a political perspective is a study of a phenomenon known as “partisan shift,” noting that with the economic progress in the southern states, including Georgia, many educated people have immigrated to it, and these people are characterized by liberal ideas. With the increase in population, Georgia now has 16 votes in the electoral college.

Georgia was a Republican state for a long time, but things started to change when Stacey Abrams registered nearly a million Democratic voters, outnumbering registered Republicans, said Irina Tsukerman, a political researcher in America.

In a statement to Al-Ittihad, Zuckerman explained that the situation deteriorated further due to the dispute between Trump, the populist, and the traditional conservative Republican Brian Kemp, the current governor of Georgia, which made it Trump’s task to strengthen political power within the party.