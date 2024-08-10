The campaign’s announcement came after Politico said it began receiving emails from an anonymous account containing documents from within the Trump campaign.

“These documents were illegally obtained by foreign sources hostile to the United States for the purpose of interfering in the 2024 election and sowing chaos throughout our democratic process,” Trump campaign spokesman Stephen Cheung said in a statement.

The Trump campaign pointed to a report released Friday by Microsoft researchers that said hackers linked to the Iranian government tried to break into the account of a “high-level official” in the U.S. presidential campaign in June, without providing further details on the official’s identity.

“The Iranians know that President Trump will stop their reign of terror as he did in the first four years of his time in the White House,” Cheung explained.

Relations between Trump and Iran were tense while he was in office.

Under Trump, the United States killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in 2020 and withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal.

It is worth noting that the American network “CNN” had reported in July that the United States had intelligence information about an Iranian plot against Trump.