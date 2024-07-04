Increased attacks suggest Trump’s strategy to face the vice president at the polls, after Biden’s questionable debate

Former President of the United States Donald Trump (Republican), along with allies, launched attacks on the vice president, Kamala Harristhis Thursday (4.Jul.2024). The strategy comes at a time when there are rumors that she could lead the Democratic ticket in the 2024 presidential elections, replacing the president, Joe Biden.

On social media over the past 2 days, an offensive against Harris has gained momentum, especially after Biden delivered a performance considered questionable in the first debate on June 28. Despite the president of the United States reaffirming his intention to run for reelection in November, and Harris remaining by his side, the Trump campaign sees an opportunity to weaken the vice president. The information is from Reuters.

In a video published this Thursday (4.Jul) by The Daily BeastTrump still claims that he took Biden out of the presidential race and says that “this means we have Kamala“. Speaking of the vice president, Trump comments: “she’s so mean. she’s so pathetic“.

Watch (43s):