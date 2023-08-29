Donald Trump appears to be getting stronger politically as he racks up a cascade of legal charges against him. The campaign of the former president, who aspires to return to the White House, reported that it has raised 7.1 million dollars since last August 24 when he became the first former president to submit to a police photograph in the case of electoral interference in Georgia. Meanwhile, US judge Tanya Chutkan announced on August 28 that she set the start of the trial against Trump for the case in Washington related to the assault on the Capitol on March 4, 2024.

Will the legal accusations against Trump end up benefiting him in front of the electorate? You might think that becoming the first former president in US history to be pictured in a mugshot would deal a serious blow to a politician’s career, but Trump appears to be using it to his advantage.

His campaign team, which on August 24 rushed to spread the image, coupled with a speech of alleged political persecution against him and rejection before a supposedly rigged judicial system, reported that since then and until Sunday August 27 has raised $7.1 million.

But in recent weeks the fundraiser for his campaign is about $20 million, according to a member of his team. The number is expected to continue to rise.

And it is that contrary to hiding or showing defeat, Trump has emboldened himself with a speech in which he claims to be the object of a “witch hunt.” And it also suggests that the Administration of President Joe Biden would be behind him, supposedly to stop his attempts to compete with the current president in the 2024 elections, in the event that he first obtains the nomination for the Republican Party.

As part of the strategy, his campaign even proceeded to sell T-shirts with the ex-president’s police photo.

Trump transcends traditional political marketing actions and his controversial photograph, in which he poses with a defiant look, has also been replicated and distributed on mugs and stickers.

While not all of the money would come from these sales, they have contributed and the real estate mogul-turned-politician has used his image to push for more fundraising for his new bid to flaunt the opposition’s presidential bid.

As he did in his first campaign, Trump continues to appeal to emotions, now in a country where many of his supporters continue to believe his unfounded accusations about alleged electoral fraud in the 2020 presidential elections, when he lost re-election to Biden.

The photo was taken last week when the former head of state was briefly held in a Fulton County jail in Georgia, when he turned himself in for arraignment in the case of alleged electoral interference in that state in the 2020 elections. A cause for which he is charged with 13 crimes, including extortion or illicit association under the Corrupt and Influenced by Extortion Organizations (RICO) Act, specially designed to fight organized crime and the mafia.

While the Republican leader on Thursday described his surrender to authorities as a “terrible experience” and said posing for the historic mugshot was “not a comfortable feeling,” his campaign immediately tapped into his fundraising power and Trump himself. He shared the image on his social networks.

The collection record underscores how the ex-president’s legal problems have been a great help in obtaining financial resources for his political crusade.

The growing legal charges have also failed to affect his position ahead of the Republican primary elections. The former president routinely leads his rivals by 30 to 50 percentage points in polls.

A poll conducted by Reuters – Ipsos and published after the photo was taken indicated that the former president enjoys 52% support among Republican voters, with a notable difference from the second most voted Republican, the governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, who would have only 13% of the votes in a hypothetical primary, according to to poll.

But despite his seemingly unshakeable backing among Republicans, the tycoon does not have broad support among the electorate. According to a poll From AP, the former president arouses a rejection of 53% among all American voters.

Judge sets for March 4, 2024 the start of another trial against Trump

Although the case of Georgia, due to local laws, is the only one that has led the president to set foot in a prison and submit to a police photo, it is not the only one he faces. In total, the president is accused in four different criminal cases, in which he adds 91 charges against him.

one is a federal case in Washington, related to the assault on the Capitol, on January 6, 2021in which he is also accused of trying to annul the 2020 election.

Regarding this process, this August 28, Judge Tanya Chutkan set March 4, 2024 as the start date of the trial.

After using their networks as a platform to launch accusations about the “stealing of elections” by the incumbent Democratic president, Joseph R. Biden, the companies decided to block it after the storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2020. In the image, Police try to disperse protesters at the US Capitol building with tear gas, in Washington, US, on January 6, 2021. © Reuters – Stephanie Keithr

It is just one day before Super Tuesday, a potentially decisive date in the race for the Republican presidential nomination, when states from Maine to California will hold their contests for the nomination.

Trump’s lawyers had pushed for the trial to take place in April 2026, arguing the need to study an extensive body of evidence totaling some 12.8 million pages, but Chutkan said they didn’t need that long to prepare.

“Mr. Trump will have to make the trial date work, regardless of his schedule,” Chutkan said.

Between the courts and the campaign, the road ahead for Donald Trump

In another criminal case against him, Trump is scheduled to stand trial in New York on March 25 on state charges for allegedly concealing a payment of money to porn star Stormy Daniels to keep her quiet about extramarital affairs during the race for the past presidential elections.

A fourth criminal trial is scheduled for May 20, 2024, on federal charges in Florida, alleging that Trump illegally withheld classified records at his Mar-a-Lago residence after leaving the White House and attempted to obstruct justice.

No trial date has yet been set for the criminal case in Georgia. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis previously requested March 4 as the start of that court process, but Chutkan’s decision means the timeline will likely change.

File- The then President of the United States, Donald Trump, during a meeting with the French president, Emmanuel Macron (out of frame), in New York, on September 24, 2018. © AFP/Ludovic Marin

Likewise, this Monday the authorities reported that Trump and the other 18 co-defendants in the Georgia case must appear on September 6 in that state for the reading of charges.

All of these schedules mean that Trump will likely have to stand trial, in at least three of the criminal cases against him, at the same time he campaigns for his caucus’ nomination.

So far, he seems to be getting out of the avalanche of judicial problems while remaining the favorite for the Republican candidacy in which he aspires to challenge Joe Biden again at the polls.

However, only the coming months will show to what extent the prosecutions against Trump will affect or benefit his electoral campaign.

With AP, Reuters and local media