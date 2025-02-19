The president of the United States, Donald Trump, has intensified his criticisms of the Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelenskidescribing it as “dictator” due to the absence of elections in Ukraine during the conflict with Russia. In a message on social networks, Trump said Zelenski … He convinced Washington to spend 350,000 million dollars in a war that, according to him, “never had to start” and that “cannot win.”

“Zelenski refuses to make elections, has a very low approval in the surveys and the only thing in what has been good is to manipulate Biden,” Trump said, suggesting that the Ukrainian leader is more interested in maintaining the flow of funds than in resolving the conflict.

The president also lashed out at the administration of Joe Biden for financial support to Ukraine, noting that the United States has invested 200,000 million dollars more than Europe in kyiv’s defense without obtaining tangible benefits. “We have a great and beautiful ocean that separates us,” he said, insinuating that war should be a priority for Europe and not for the United States.

Trump said he is the only leader capable of negotiating the end of the conflict with Russia and that his government is advancing in conversations to reach a peace agreement. «Biden never tried, Europe has failed to bring peace and Zelenski probably wants to keep aid.

Officially these American aids are lower than Trump says, about 56,000 million since 2022.

According to Trump in networks: “Zelenski admits that half of the money we send is ‘missing’. He refuses to celebrate elections, has very low support in Ukrainian surveys and the only thing that has been good is to manipulate Biden ‘as a violin’. A dictator without choices, Zelenski better moves fast or will not have a country left. “

“Very good” conversations with Russia

Before, Trump had justified the exclusion of Ukraine in negotiations about his own future by stating that the Ukrainians “should never have begun” war and that they could have reached an agreement to avoid the conflict. At a press conference, he directly held Zelenski for the prolongation of the war and criticized the lack of elections in the country since 2019. Trump also defended his position of reducing military aid to kyiv and suggested that negotiation with Russia is the only via To end the conflict. In this sense, he described as “very good” the conversations of his administration with Russian officials in Riyadh, where Washington agreed to resume diplomatic dialogue with Moscow without the participation of Ukraine or European allies.

The president also declared that he does not oppose Europe deploying peace troops in the east of the continent, provided they are not Americans. In addition, he said that “” will probably meet Vladimir Putin before the end of February, although he did not confirm a date. Last week, both leaders spoke on the phone for 90 minutes, in which it represents a turn in the relationship between Washington and Moscow. Trump has insisted that his strategy seeks to resolve the war and avoid a greater expense in the United States in Ukraine, while Zelenski has rejected any agreement that implies giving territory to Russia.