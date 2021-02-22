Former US President Donald Trump called the Supreme Court’s decision not to prevent the submission of his tax returns to the prosecutor as a “witch hunt”. TASS.

“This investigation is the continuation of the greatest political witch-hunt in our country,” Trump said in a statement.

According to Trump, his political opponents are trying to gain access to information about his financial transactions, hoping to find incriminating evidence, but they themselves do not know what they are looking for.

He also stressed that this practice of persecuting political opponents using judicial instruments is damaging to American democracy.

Recall that on Monday, the US Supreme Court rejected Trump’s petition, who tried to prevent the transfer of his eight-year tax returns to New York District Attorney Cyrus Vance.

Earlier it became known that the New York prosecutor’s office requested documents to write off taxes on fees that US President Donald Trump paid to his daughter Ivanka for consulting services.

The New York Times published an article claiming that Trump paid only $ 750 in taxes in 2016 and 2017, totaling $ 1,500.