US President Donald Trump has called “domestic terrorism” the riot in Wisconsin, which began after the police shot several times in black Jacob Blake. Reported by Interfax…

In the city of Kenosha, brutal gangs are setting fire to public buildings, throwing stones at police officers and smashing businesses, Trump said. He noted that these are no longer peaceful protests, but real “internal terrorism”. The head of state also stressed that his administration strongly supports the introduction of the National Guard in Kenosha and other cities. He added that the federal authorities have already agreed on this decision with local authorities.

Earlier, the police union of the American city of Kenosha issued a statement, presenting its version of the detention of Jacob Blake. As the US police said, Blake did not try to separate the quarreling women and was armed. According to the union, police officers were told about Blake’s arrest warrant, which was issued on charges of domestic violence, including an episode of third-degree sexual assault, prior to their arrival at the scene.

Protests in Wisconsin erupted after reports that local police officers shot black Jacob Blake in the back, who was allegedly trying to separate two women who had quarreled. Mass riots and clashes with the police began in the city. The man was hospitalized in serious condition. The police did not have body-worn video cameras that could shed light on what had happened, since back in 2017 the local police refused to purchase them.