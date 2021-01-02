The January 5 elections in Georgia, which will decide which party will control the Senate of the Congress, will be “illegal and invalid.” This was announced on January 2 by US President Donald Trump.

“There was massive corruption in the (presidential) elections in 2020,” he wrote in Twitter…

He called the agreement between Democrats and Republicans of Georgia, approved by the state authorities, unconstitutional, according to which voters have the opportunity to correct ballots containing possible inconsistencies between their signatures as indicated on the ballots and the signature in the database of the election commission. According to Trump, the Georgia election “will be illegal and invalid.”

The day before the election, Trump will speak to his supporters in the state.

In Georgia, on January 5, 2021, a second round of elections to the Senate is planned, the outcome of which depends on the balance of power in the upper house of the US Congress. Senate seats for Republicans David Purdue and Kelly Leffler are contested by Democrats John Ossoff and Rafael Warnock.

Republican Trump previously urged state residents to vote for their fellow party members seeking re-election.

The Republican Party, after the November 3 general election in the country, brought its representation in the Senate to 50 seats against 48 for the Democrats. With Kamala Harris elected vice president of the United States, Democrats gain the upper hand. According to American law, the vice president heads the Senate and can vote if the legislators’ positions are divided equally when considering a particular issue.

Trump announced his appearance in Washington on January 6, when Congress is to formally approve the results of the electoral vote in the presidential election. A group of Republican lawmakers could attempt to challenge the results, which could briefly delay the recognition of Democrat Joe Biden as president.

According to existing rules, legislators can oppose the approval of voting results in a particular state. The objection must be submitted by at least one member of the House of Representatives and one member of the Senate – then the meeting of Congress will be suspended so that both houses separately consider and vote on this issue.

Trump is convinced that the elections were held with numerous violations and rigging in favor of the Democrats. Trump’s attempts to file lawsuits to block electoral votes have ended in failure.