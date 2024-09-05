Trump: Vice President Harris Has Left US Border in Worst State in World

US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris has brought the situation at the border to the worst state in the history of the country and the world. This is what meeting Harris’ rival in the election, Donald Trump, made a statement to voters in the state of Pennsylvania.

“She was in charge of the border. And now we have the worst border not only in the history of the United States, but in the world. Never has any country allowed 21 million people to come through the border in three years,” he said.

The politician stressed that many of the illegal immigrants are criminals, terrorists, drug dealers and mentally ill. Trump also promised to carry out the “largest deportation in history” of migrants.

Earlier, Donald Trump threatened to impose high tariffs on countries that refuse to take back migrants. “If they don’t take back migrants, we won’t trade with those countries and we’ll impose high tariffs on them,” he said.