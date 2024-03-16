Former US President Donald Trump said this Saturday, March 16 at a rally in Ohio that the presidential elections on November 5 will be the “most important date” in the history of the United States. He also stated that there will be a “bloodbath” and it will be the “end of democracy” in the country if he loses those elections.

“The date, remember this, November 5, I think will be the most important date in the history of our country,” the 77-year-old Republican told attendees at the event in Vandalia, Ohio.

“If we don't win these elections, I don't think there will be any other elections in this country.“he added.

Trump also repeated his recurring claim that his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, has been “the worst” president.

In the middle of a section of his speech about imposing tariffs on imported cars and foreign competition for the American auto industry, Trump declared: “If I'm not elected, it will be a bloodbath for the entire country.”

In addition, he criticized what he considers to be Chinese plans to manufacture vehicles in Mexico and sell them to Americans. “They won't be able to sell those cars if I'm elected,” he said.

“Now, if I am not elected, it will be a bloodbath for everyone, that will be the least of it, it will be a bloodbath for the country. That will be the least of it. But they are not going to sell those cars,” he warned. .

Trump promises to pardon those accused of the assault on the Capitol

Trump, who has never acknowledged his defeat against Democrat Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election, is accused of having tried to reverse the election results from four years ago and having instigated the assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

During his speech in Ohio, the Republican He described those detained for attacking Congress as “hostages” and promised that he will pardon them if he manages to return to the White House.

In response, the Biden campaign responded in a statement in which it called Trump a “loser” and accused him of wanting to repeat the assault on the Capitol.

“The American people are going to hand him another electoral defeat this November because they continue to reject his extremism, his penchant for violence and his thirst for revenge,” the message states.

In the middle of this month, Trump and Biden each won enough delegates to secure their parties' nominations in the 2024 presidential race, all but guaranteeing a rematch and setting up one of the longest election campaigns in U.S. history. .

Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gestures as he arrives at a Buckeye Values ​​PAC rally in Vandalia, Ohio, on March 16, 2024. © AFP

This Saturday, the Republican politician also mentioned the border with Mexico again and tried to reach out to minorities, traditionally Democratic voters.

He accused Biden of having “repeatedly stabbed African-American voters in the back” by granting work permits to “millions” of immigrants, and warned that they and Hispanic Americans “will suffer the most.”

For decades, Ohio, which will hold its primary on March 19, had been considered a key state ahead of the elections and has been more strongly Republican since Trump's victory in the White House in 2016.

The rally came a day after Trump's former vice president, Mike Pence, said he would not endorse his former boss for a second term in the White House.

With AFP and EFE