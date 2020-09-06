E.Inline gadgets on the Pentagon funds are usually not one of many issues Donald Trump often offers with. On Friday afternoon, nevertheless, because the Individuals have been getting ready for the lengthy Labor Day weekend, the president introduced on Twitter: America wouldn’t reduce the funds of the troopers’ newspaper “Stars and Stripes”. The paper will proceed to be a beautiful supply of knowledge for our “nice navy”.

Majid Sattar Political correspondent for North America based mostly in Washington.

The Ministry of Protection had really determined that the proud newspaper, which had been based throughout the civil warfare, can be closed as a part of the final austerity measures. Protests from Congress did not assist both. However now the president appeared because the savior of the newspaper, which the unserved man apparently by no means had in hand, in spite of everything he referred to as it a “journal” within the tweet. Trump’s choice got here a couple of hours after an article was revealed in The Atlantic journal containing extraordinarily derogatory remarks by the Commander-in-Chief about troopers.

Solely fools may be killed

The President instantly denied the content material of the report: he had by no means stated something like that. There is no such thing as a one who respects the troopers greater than he does. However apparently he believed he needed to underline this respect once more. “Stars and Stripes” will now be printed once more in the meanwhile. The story – a couple of weeks earlier than the presidential election – is extraordinarily disagreeable for Trump: First, as a result of different media confirmed the accuracy of the article by which the journal cited 4 nameless sources. And secondly, as a result of the quotes which can be rumored sound precisely the best way Trump expresses himself time and again. You possibly can hear him actually saying the phrases. For instance these he’s stated to have stated throughout a go to to France in 2018 to commemorate the top of the First World Struggle: “Why ought to I’m going to the cemetery? There are solely losers there. ”Later he referred to as the greater than 800 marines“ idiots ”as a result of they might have let themselves be killed.

Trump had canceled a go to to the American navy cemetery Aisne-Marne at quick discover. Formally, it was stated on the time: Due to the rain, the president’s helicopter couldn’t fly. The article now experiences that Trump was anxious about his coiffure, which comprises quite a lot of hairspray and which can not tolerate wind or rain. In any case, he didn’t perceive why he ought to honor the troopers who fell within the battle within the Belleau Forest.