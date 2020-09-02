US President Donald Trump has described the riots in the city of Kenosha after the police shooting at an African American as “domestic terrorism”. Kenosha had been shaken by “anti-police and anti-American riots,” said Trump on Tuesday during a visit to the city in the state of Wisconsin. “Violent mobs have destroyed or damaged at least 25 shops, burned public buildings and threw bricks at police officers.”

This is not a “peaceful protest” but “domestic terrorism”, said the right-wing populist, who describes himself as the “President of Law and Order”. In his speech, Trump did not address the police shots of the African-American Jacob Blake in Kenosha that led to the protests, nor the deaths of two people on the sidelines of the protests.

A white police officer seriously injured 29-year-old Blake seven times in the back in front of his three young children on August 23.

The renewed case of police violence against African Americans triggered demonstrations, some of which degenerated into violence.

Two people were shot dead on Tuesday last week on the sidelines of protests and a 17-year-old white man was arrested as a suspect.

Traveled to Kenosha: Donald Trump Photo: AFP / MANDEL NGAN

The teenager, armed with an assault rifle, had apparently joined a self-proclaimed vigilante group that claims to protect businesses from rioters.

Trump had refused on Monday to condemn the young person’s behavior. Rather, the President said the 17-year-old was attacked himself. Critics accuse Trump of deliberately heating up tensions in the country in order to be able to stage himself in the election campaign as a guarantor of law and order. (AFP)