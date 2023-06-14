Also according to Trump, the Democrat will be “forever remembered as not only the most corrupt president in our country’s history, but perhaps, more importantly, the president who, alongside a band of thugs, misfits and closest Marxists, tried to destroy American democracy”.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

Donald Trump took secret and top secret documents to his home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, and to his golf club in New Jersey after leaving the US presidency. Images of the indictment that became public on Friday (June 9, 2023) show that Trump would have kept confidential material even in the bathroom.

Trump faces 37 charges for keeping confidential files in his possession after leaving the White House in 2021.

Most of the accusations presented in the 49-page indictment, unveiled on Friday (June 9), refer to the intentional withholding of national defense information – a violation of the Espionage Act, which concerns the rules on the handling of confidential documents. read the full of the document (2 MB, in English).

Documents withheld by Trump included information about the secret US nuclear program and potential vulnerabilities in the event of an attack, the federal indictment said. The materials came from the Pentagon, the Central Intelligence Agency, the National Security Agency and other intelligence agencies, the indictment said. The ex-president’s aide, Walt Nauta, was also accused.

MANIFESTATIONS

Supporters of the former US president gathered outside the courthouse in downtown Miami where Trump made his first appearance in a case involving confidential documents. Journalists were also present at the federal court this Tuesday (June 13), as well as anti-Trump protesters.

Among the group of supporters, some held up signs in support of Trump’s candidacy for the 2024 election, as well as his Republican rival, Ron DeSantis. some sang “congratulations” when Trump arrived in court. The former US president turns 77 on Wednesday (June 14).

As Trump left the Miami courthouse, an anti-Trump protester dressed in a prison jumpsuit ran toward Trump’s motorcade. He was knocked down and removed by the ex-president’s security guards.

wow, a protestor jumps in front of trump’s motorcade and is taken away by police pic.twitter.com/jBQPUEaMk3 — manny (@mannyfidel) June 13, 2023

“Wow, a protester jumps in front of Trump’s motorcade and is taken away by the police”commented an Internet user who shared the moment on Twitter.