The former president of the United States Donald Trump has decided to intervene to try to solve the mess that the Republican Party has gotten into after its ultra wing boycotted on Tuesday the appointment of Kevin McCarthy as speaker of the House of Representatives. That the majority party is not able to agree to name the speaker in the first vote is something that It hasn’t happened for a century and calls into question the party’s ability to assume government tasks. Trump has been making calls and He has posted a message on his social network, Truth Social, asking for McCarthy’s support.

The former president is not, far from it, a call for party unity. As he calls for McCarthy to be elected, he denigrates Senate leader Mitch McConnell, with whom his confrontation is open. But even Trump is aware of the spectacle of irresponsibility and blackmail that some ultra-conservative representatives are putting on. However, not even the support of the former president guarantees McCarthy that, after the three failed votes on Tuesday, he will be elected today when the Chamber resumes session at noon in Washington (6:00 p.m. in mainland Spain).

In a message filled with the thunderous capital letters he loves so much, Trump has written: “Some really good talks took place last night, and now it’s time for all of our great Republican members of the House to vote for Kevin. [McCarthy]close the deal, achieve victory and see the very crazy Nancy Pelosi [anterior presidenta de la Cámara] fly back home to a very broken California,” he wrote. “Republicans, don’t turn a huge win into a gigantic, embarrassing loss. It’s time to celebrate. You deserve it. Kevin McCarthy will do a good job, and maybe even a great job. Just watch it!” added the former president.

What Trump calls “a great victory” was actually the worst electoral result for an opposition party in the last 20 years and a large part of the Republican Party blames himself for his extremist positions and his high involvement in the campaign . The Republicans won only 222 of the 435 seats and to elect the president of the lower house, assuming that everyone voted, it would be necessary to gather 218 supports ―as a general rule, the chosen one needs an absolute majority of those who participate in the vote ―. The margin is so narrow that it gives strength to the most radical congressmen to impose their demands and there are about twenty who denied their support for McCarthy on Tuesday for various reasons.

concessions

Not even an abstention of the wayward, which would lower the threshold necessary for the election, serves as a solution, since the Democratic candidate would have more support in that case, given the unity of his 212 representatives (the 213th died after the elections and the position is vacant). McCarthy has already made concessions to the most radical group, among them that five deputies are enough to urge a motion of no confidence with which to remove him as speaker of the House if he is elected. But, with a lousy negotiating strategy, he was not even able to attract a single vote in exchange for that and other assignments.

That Trump, the most toxic factor for the Republican Party since his arrival on the scene, is now trying to be the goad of a solution is quite a paradox. Trump divides society and, lately, the Republican Party as well. Hours before the message to ask for McCarthy’s support, he spread another to attack the leader of the Senate, Mitch McConnell. “There is too much unnecessary turmoil in the Republican Party, largely due to people like Old Broken Crow Mitch McConnell, his ‘wife’ Coco Chow, who is a sellout to China, and his RINO allies. [republicanos de boquilla], who make it difficult for everyone else by constantly capitulating to Desperate Joe Biden and the Democrats. The $1.7 trillion ‘boost’ of the Green New Deal that McConnell and the RINOS delivered to the Democrats last week was a real letdown and embarrassment to the Republicans!” He has written.

McConnell participates this Wednesday in an act with the president of the United States, Joe Biden, to kick off this year’s investments derived from the infrastructure plan that was approved last year with the support of congressmen from both parties. While the House of Representatives is blocked and those elected have not even been able to be sworn in (since it is necessary to elect the president first), the Senate was constituted this Tuesday with total normality and a Democratic majority.

