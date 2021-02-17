Former US President Donald Trump called on Republican senators to dismiss their leader, Mitch McConnell, after the strong criticism that the Kentucky Senator made to the former president following his second parliamentary trial that ended in his acquittal.

Trump said in a statement that the Republican Party would not be able to be once again going strong with political leaders like Senator Mitch McConnell at its head.

Trump’s statement comes after McConnell said Saturday that although he voted in favor of acquitting Trump in his impeachment trial, the former president is “practically and morally responsible” for the January 6 attack by a crowd of his supporters on the Capitol.