Donald Trump asked his voters to test the electoral system during a performance in North Carolina – by casting their vote twice. Trump replied according to the “New York Times” (NYT) when asked if he trusted the postal voting system in the state.

Trump urged his supporters to vote once by letter and then personally visit a polling station again. It’s illegal in the US.

Trump said literally, according to the NYT: “You should send in your vote and then go to the polls and if your system is as good as you claim, then obviously you will not be able to vote.” If all of this doesn’t work properly, they’ll have a choice. “

The NYT writes about the background: Trump has repeatedly discussed the idea that his voters should vote twice with his advisors in recent weeks. The advisors worry that Trump’s repeated criticism of the postal vote could also deter Republicans from voting.

US states are expecting significantly more postal voters

Trump has been spreading doubts about the security of postal voting almost every day for weeks. In mid-August, the president had claimed that the results of the November 3rd election might not be known for months or years. Because of errors in the postal voting system.

Because of the corona pandemic, most US states are expecting significantly more postal voters. Many states have made it easier to apply for voting by mail. Some even proactively send election papers to citizens.

Trump is a thorn in the side. However, he does not provide clear evidence for his criticism. Because of his repeated attacks, the Republican is accused of sowing doubts about the security of the vote.

Trump obviously fears that Democrats could benefit from an increase in postal voting. (Tsp)