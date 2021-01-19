President Donald Trump called on Americans on Tuesday to “pray” for the success of the next administration of President-elect Joe Biden.

“This week, a new administration will be installed and we are praying for it to succeed in keeping America safe and prosperous,” said the outgoing president, according to excerpts from a speech that the White House confirmed to be broadcast.

Trump boasted, in his speech marking the end of his term, that he is “especially proud that I am the first president in decades who has not waged a new war.”

Trump leaves the White House tomorrow morning, Wednesday, without attending a ceremony for Biden, in a rare incident in the history of the United States.

Biden, the Democratic candidate, defeated Trump in the presidential election that took place on November 3.