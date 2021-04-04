Former US President Donald Trump has called on Americans to boycott the Coca-Cola Company, Major League Baseball and other corporations that did not support changes to the electoral law in the state of Georgia. This was announced on April 3 Fox News…

“Boycott baseball and all companies that get in the way of free and fair elections,” he said.

The regional law, which provides for a special photo ID for remote voting and a ban on campaigning, has sparked anger from corporations headquartered in Georgia, the channel said.

In addition, after the introduction of the project, the Major League of Baseball has postponed its match from July until an indefinite date, specifying that the venue will also change. Prior to this, the event was planned to be organized at the home stadium in Atlanta.

Trump, in turn, said that such a decision by the companies was made under pressure. In his opinion, corporations are afraid of radical left democrats.

On March 25, US President Joe Biden announced that a new early voting law in Georgia was passed by Republicans to prevent “workers from casting their vote after the shift ends.” Election expert Charles Stewart denied his accusations, stressing that the innovation will affect only the days when early voting will take place.

It was noted that the law regulates the exact working hours of polling stations – from 09:00 to 17:00.

On March 8, the Georgia Senate approved a large-scale electoral reform project. It implies Republican control over the US Senate and House of Representatives.

The elections to the US Senate, which took place in November 2020, marked the beginning of such a decision. Then the Republican candidates were ahead of the Democrats, but were unable to gain more than 50% of the vote. According to state law, it was decided to hold a repeat election, which took place in January 2021. Seats were won by Democrats John Ossoff and Rafael Warnock.

Trump expressed the opinion that the elections were not fair.

After the victory in Georgia, the Democrats had 50 senators, as did the Republicans. The Vice President’s voice in such cases is decisive. Democrat Kamala Harris voted for the representatives of this party. Thus, the Democrats were able to regain the majority in the Senate. If the Republicans won the election race, this circumstance would seriously complicate Biden’s activities.