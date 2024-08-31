Trump Calls Kamala Harris Defective and Unfit to Give Interviews

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has said his Democratic rival Kamala Harris is defective and incapable of giving interviews, according to TASS.

The politician wondered why Harris didn’t give many interviews. He said she should just give interviews, even if they weren’t very good.

Trump noted that it is now clear that “she is a defective person” and the United States “does not need another defective person as president.”

Earlier, a YouGov poll showed that Harris’ lead over her rival Trump had narrowed to 2 percentage points in a week. According to the publication, Harris is still slightly ahead of Trump, but the gap has narrowed by 1 percentage point in a week and now stands at 2 percentage points.