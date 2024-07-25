In first rally since Biden’s withdrawal, former president blames administration’s unpopular policies on vice president

Former President Donald Trump (Republican) directed several attacks at Vice President Kamala Harris this Wednesday (July 24, 2024), during a rally in Charlotte, North Carolina, the first after Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the presidential race. In his speech, he called her a “Liar” It is “radical left lunatic”. The information is from the newspaper The New York Times.

According to political correspondent Michael Gold, Trump linked Kamala to unpopular policies of the Biden administration, and described her as an extremely liberal figure and unfit to lead the country.She is the ultra-liberal force behind every Biden catastrophe“, he said.

The Republican also reused several attacks he previously directed at Biden. He stated that the possible Democratic candidate is “much worse” than Biden and accused her of being responsible for inflation.

Trump also said the vice president would “embarrassed” in trying to prevent Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and failing in the attempt. Donald Trump also accused her of participating in an attempt to hide Biden’s unfitness for the presidency.

The Republican claimed, without presenting evidence, that the 4 criminal cases against him were “led” by Kamala, because of her past as a prosecutor. He also called her “bad” promoter, in a contradiction in her speech.

The former president, who went as far as calling Joe Biden “Stupid” it’s from “Low IQ”, also mocked Kamala for failing the California bar exam the first time she took it.

The Republican also accused her of being anti-people because she did not attend Congress for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech. However, Kamala is married to lawyer Doug Emhoff, who is also a Jewish man.