In an impassioned speech, the former US president says he is being pursued by the courts and calls on voters to resist the “existential threat”

Former US President donald trump used his pre-campaign platform at the White House in Georgia this Saturday (June 10, 2023) to criticize the US Department of Justice. It was his first public speech after he was indicted on Thursday (June 8) for keeping confidential government documents inside his personal residence in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.

Trump spoke for almost 1h30 about the case – which made him the 1st former US president in history to be formally criminally charged in the country. He said he considers it an accusation “ridiculous” of “Department of Injustice” and what would it be at the behest of Democratic President Joe Biden.

“The ridiculous and baseless accusation by the Biden administration’s armed Department of Injustice will rank among the most horrific abuses of power in our country’s history”, he stated. The information is from the newspaper New York Times.

The republican treated the issue as an existential problem for the right-wing field and its electorate: “We are going to kick out the globalists, the communists, the sick political class that hates our country. We will defeat the fake news media”he said. “Let’s defeat Joe Biden and rid America of these villains once and for all.”

The former president stated that the investigations would be part of a “witch hunt” for “thwart the will of the American people” and make you ineligible. The issue, according to Trump, would not be limited to him, but to the entire movement crystallized around his figure since he won the 2016 presidential race.. “In the end, they are not coming after me. They’re coming after you.” declared.

Trump is the subject of 37 charges for keeping confidential files in his possession after leaving the White House in January 2021. Inquiries include allegations of conspiracy to obstruct justice, retention and concealment of documents.

Most of the charges laid out in the US Department of Justice’s 49-page indictment on Friday (June 9) concern the intentional withholding of national defense information – a violation of Espionage Law, which concerns the rules on handling classified documents. read the full of the action (2 MB, in English).

The Republican must give the 1st testimony on the case in a Miami court on Tuesday (June 13), 1 day before his 77th birthday. If convicted, the maximum sentence he will have to serve is 20 years in prison.

See photos from the archives released by the Department of Justice: