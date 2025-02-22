Trump calls into question the rule of law with his support for the mayor of New York

Both in the cinema and in real life, New York usually appears as a city of scandals, drama and corruption. But even the Hollywood screenwriters, so fond of using the Big Apple as a backdrop, would have cost them to describe the amazing events that in recent days have developed around Eric Adams, the mayor of the city.

The United States Department of Justice withdrew all the criminal charges against Adams last week, which many interpret as a maneuver to turn it into a political ally of the Trump administration, apparently determined to remodel the US government radically.

The alarm has jumped between the neighbors of New York and the legal experts, who interpret what is happening with Trump and Adams undermines US democracy and the integrity of the judicial system.

A high position of the Department of Justice ordered at the beginning of this week to the Attorney General for the Southern District of New York that archived the investigation to Adams, which before mayor had been a policeman, for the alleged acceptance of bribes and contributions to His campaign, illegal to come from abroad. This episode is the most recent of a mandate that is being dramatic for the best known mayor in the United States.

Member of the Democratic Party, Adams has been deriving to the right, especially after the accusations against him and that Trump were elected president. In a New York firmly prone to the Democrats, Adams is now perceived as Trump’s ally. The mayor has even flirted with the idea of ​​moving on to the Republican party.

Since he was prosecuted in September, Adams has approached the president several times. He visited him in his Tourist Complex in Florida and skipped the acts scheduled in New York for the day of Martin Luther King Jr. to be able to go to Trump’s investiture in Washington.

According to several analysts, Adams neglected his responsibilities as mayor to get the president’s pardon. He argued that he had not talked with Trump about his legal status and said that what he talked to him was for the good of the city.

Anyone that has been Adams’s intentions, Trump seems to be throwing a cable now, paying the idea that the president will despise the rules of the rule of law if that suits him politically.

According to Stephen Gillers, a professor of legal ethics at the Law Faculty of the University of New York, the Trump administration is “willing to use its power to benefit its favorite people, to the extent that you can do it without controversy, or even with controversy”. “It is a truly aggressive decision by the Department of Justice and an indefensible position,” he says.

The alderman’s cheerful life

Elected mayor in November 2021, Adams was already criticized before processing due to the criminal record of several people of their intimate circle. Among other complaints, the neighbors also criticized him to participate both in New York’s nightlife and not live in the city. “You saw him partying in clubs where my colleagues were also and seemed to fit very well, rather than in the position I held,” says Maledot Yidenk (27), a Neuroscientific Seattle who now lives in the Bushwick neighborhood, in Brooklyn.

When they accused him, Adams said that the administration of Joe Biden was against him for criticizing the immigration policy. The Prosecutor’s Office explained that the investigation had begun before Adams attacked the Federal Government for the high number of immigrants arriving in the country.

Trump agreed with the diagnosis of Adams and said he would weigh pardon him. But what the Department of Justice seeks now is that accusations are completely dismissed. According to the attorney general, Emil Bove, the prosecutors of the [anterior] Federal Government “put at risk the integrity of the procedure giving prior advertising to prosecution and trial” and “improperly restricted” the mayor’s ability to “dedicate all the attention and resources to illegal immigration and the violent crimes that the policies of the policies of previous government had grow. ”

Arguing that the Prosecutor’s Office has prevented Adams from doing its job is “ridiculous,” says Gillers. This “would mean immunizing against criminal investigations and criminal accusations to public office, including mayors and governors,” “I think the real explanation is that Trump wanted to dismiss the accusation to do Adams a favor, for the reasons, but doing it in the most neutral way possible.”

Even so, Bove has encountered the resistance of prosecutors, who has unleashed a storm in the legal community of the city. This Thursday resigned Danielle Sassoon, the interim federal prosecutor for the South District and a member of the Republican Party. Sassoon said goodbye accusing the Department of Justice to let Adams go in exchange for helping Trump in the field of immigration policy. Five other officials of the Department of Justice also resigned. “I remain bewildered by the hast and superficial process that has allowed to reach this decision, in apparent collaboration with Adams’s lawyer and without taking into account my opinion on the reasons that were alleged for the archive,” Sassoon wrote to Pam Bondi, the General Prosecutor.

Bove responded in a letter where he argued that Sassoon had promoted a “politically motivated accusation even though there was an express instruction to dismiss the case.” “You forgot the oath you made when you started in the Department of Justice,” he wrote. Although Trump has said that he has not asked any prosecutor to leave the case, Bove wrote in the letter that Sassoon was “disobeying direct orders to implement the policy of a president who has been duly elected.”

Scandal ramifications grow

The scandal has not stopped there. This Monday, the spokeswoman of the City Council of New York, Adrienne Adams, requested the resignation of the mayor a few hours after four of his eight deputy mayor announced his withdrawal from the municipal government. Another devastating blow for the mayor’s reputation, more and more maltrecha.

Trump could have avoided all these legal disputes if he had limited himself to pardoning Adams, as some expected to do. “If you finally opt for that [el indulto]the question is why he did not do it from the beginning, ”says Thomas Frampton, associate professor of Law at the University of Virginia. “I think I wanted to do a test to see how obedient was going to be [la fiscalía general para el distrito sur de Nueva York]”

Even in a progressive city like New York, there are people who do not like Trump (or their attempts to control the Department of Justice), but they are not sure that it was right to accuse Adams.

According to Stanley Brezenoff, former president of the New York Housing Authority and the Municipal Penitentiary Board, the allegations that Adams had pressed to the Fire Department to ignore security problems and allow the opening of the Turkey Consulate “were not pretty “, But doubts that” in themselves they would justify a criminal response. ” “I can understand that I am looking for a way to avoid punishment,” Cavila Brezenoff, who in the last elections did not vote for Adams and still does not know who will support the primary of the June Democratic Party. “As much as I don’t like, I don’t think it can be said that Adams must be dismissed because he is trying to win the favor of Washington and Trump,” he says.

The mechanical and veteran engineer of the Marines Kelly Johnson often met Adams, when he was still a police officer, walking through Brooklyn and through friends. He believes that the mayor today “worked a lot with the community” and has “nothing bad to say about him” and, at 52 and does not rule out voting for him.

Johnson is black and thanks Adams to take other black people to the municipal government. In his opinion, being only the second black mayor of the city is especially difficult. “Everyone will be pending for the slightest thing you can do badly … they could organize a vote to dismiss you even to buy a package of cigarettes with government funds,” says Johnson, a neighbor of the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood, in Brooklyn.

The list of candidates for the primary of the Democratic Party is long and it is said that Andrew Cuomo, former governor of the State, is thinking of entering the race. According to The New York TimesAdams has considered being presented to the primary of the Republican Party.

In the 2021 elections, Laurie Levinson voted for Maya Wiley, a former bog of Mayor Bill de Blasio who will not appear in the June primaries. “There were very, very qualified people, like Maya Wiley,” said Levinson, who lives in the East Village de Manhattan and is retired. He doesn’t know who will give his support this time. Compare Adams with Trump and believes that the current Mayor of New York was “another fool.” “I really want the next elections to mayor,” he says.

Patrick Canfield is 31 years old, lives in Dedford-Stuyvesant, and works for a company in the editorial sector. In his opinion, Adams is a corrupt and has policies that dislike, such as increasing police presence in the subway. “I think we are attending the collapse of US institutions,” he reflects, and adds: “Adams is just a microcosm of that.”