United States President Donald Trump has said that only force can end violence in American cities.

The head of the White House expressed this opinion on his official Twitter page.

Trump described force as the only viable way to stop violence in US cities “with high crime rates and controlled by Democrats.”

The day before, the American leader called on the mayor of Portland, Ted Wheeler, to bring the National Guard into the city amid unrest.

To the wound, representatives of the local police bureau said that at least one person was killed in the shooting during a protest in the city.