Donald Trump closes the Republican convention with a call for unity, albeit a unity around himself. “The discord and division in our society must be healed. As Americans, we are bound by a shared fate and destiny. We rise together. Or we fall,” he said, in a speech marked by the attack he suffered last Saturday. “I am running to be president of all of America, not half of America, because there is no victory in winning for half of America,” he said in a speech that is still ongoing.

Democrats, through Vice President Kamala Harris, had anticipated that idea and had already criticized the former president, the most divisive figure in American politics, for now presenting himself as a unifier. “If you intend to stand for unity, you have to do more than just say the word. You cannot claim to stand for unity if you are pushing an agenda that deprives entire groups of Americans of freedoms, opportunities and dignity,” she said Thursday at a rally in North Carolina. “You cannot claim to be for unity if you are trying to overturn a free and fair election,” she added, referring to his attempts to reverse the 2020 election result.

Trump announced that he would soften his message in the wake of the assassination attempt at the Butler (Pennsylvania) rally. “I stand before you tonight with a message of confidence, strength and hope. In four months, we will win an incredible victory and begin the greatest four years in the history of our country,” the candidate said. “Together, we will begin a new era of security, prosperity and freedom for citizens of every race, religion, color and creed,” he added, before referring to the attack.

“Let me begin tonight by expressing my gratitude to the American people for their outpouring of love and support following the assassination attempt at my rally on Saturday,” he began. The former president stood on stage wearing a helmet and firefighter jacket that belonged to Corey Comperatore, who died in the attack. He avoided mentioning President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris by name, although he did criticise his “opponents” and their policies.

“As you know, the assassin’s bullet was a quarter of an inch away from taking my life. Many people have asked me what happened, and so I will tell them what happened, and you will never hear it from me a second time, because it is too painful to tell,” he said before describing how he experienced the attack. He explained that turning to look at a graphic about illegal immigration saved his life. “Something hit me very, very hard, in my right ear,” he said.

He also highlighted how he stood up shouting: “Fight, fight, fight.” At that moment, the attendees began to chant this slogan. Trump paid tribute to the victim of the attack by approaching his suit and kissing his helmet and asked for a few moments of silence for him. The first quarter of an hour was spent talking about the attack, in his first public appearance since suffering it. In the eyes of the Republicans, Trump emerged as a “hero,” as a “lion,” according to many of the speakers at the convention.

After speaking about the attack, the former president has again called for unity, but to withdraw the criminal charges against him and end what he calls the “witch hunt” with accusations that he considers unconstitutional.

On the way to the White House

Trump is looking forward to returning to the White House after the Milwaukee convention. A party that is often dysfunctional, which has experienced a thousand and one internal battles in Congress over the past two years, has given an image of almost impeccable unity, only disturbed by the occasional minor incident and altercation. The candidate wants to avoid at all costs scaring away moderate and independent voters. He knows that his supporters are mobilized, especially after Saturday’s attack, so he tries to show his more friendly side.

Nevertheless, Thursday’s session was marked by a confrontational dialectic before his speech. The extremist television presenter Tucker Carlson took part, presenting Trump as “the leader of a nation”, especially after the attack. “Everything is different after that moment. America is different. The world is different,” he said. Also appearing were wrestler Hulk Hogan, who tore off his shirt, and the head of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, a martial arts competition. Shortly before Trump’s speech, Kid Rock performed a rap with the chorus Fight, fight (Fight, fight), in reference to Trump’s words after the attack with his fist raised.

Melania Trump, with JD Vance behind her, at the Republican convention on Thursday. Mike Segar (REUTERS)

Between a wrestler and a rapper, Melania Trump, the candidate’s wife, appeared with music from Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony. It was her first appearance at the convention, where she did not give a speech, as is customary for candidates’ spouses. She appeared dressed in red, the color of the Republican Party and that of her husband’s tie.

The former president is the first convicted felon to be elected as a candidate for one of the two major parties. He leaves Milwaukee acclaimed, while a good part of the Democrats have launched an operation to harass and take down President Joe Biden so that he does not run for re-election. After attempts to cling to the candidacy, leaving open only extreme hypotheses of withdrawal, the pressure from the Democratic leaders in Congress has begun to bear fruit. Biden has had conversations with the leader of his party in the Senate, Chuck Schumer; with the leader of the House of Representatives, Hakeem Jeffries; and with the last speaker Democrat Nancy Pelosi, which seem to have weighed on his mood. He has begun to show himself receptive to her warnings that he has little chance of defeating Trump and that he could drag the party down with him.

Trump has chosen as his running mate JD Vance, senator for Ohio, author of Hillbilly: A Rural Elegy. At 39, Vance brings youth, but above all, he is someone the former president believes can help him win the elections in three key states: Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin. There he beat Hillary Clinton in 2016 because he was able to attract the vote of unskilled white workers, but Biden beat him in 2020. In his acceptance speech, isolationist and anti-globalization, he mentioned those states again and again.

They are part of the so-called Rust Belt, the industrial region of the Midwest whose factories have suffered under globalization, and many of whose voters share a similar background to the vice presidential candidate. Democrats now call those three states the Blue Wall, the color of their party, because retaining them has become practically the only way to win the elections and stop Trump’s rise.

Throughout the convention, virtually the entire Republican Party has rallied around him. The vast majority of the candidates who challenged him in the primaries have endorsed him, including his two most prominent opponents: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former U.N. ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley. “You don’t have to agree with Donald Trump 100 percent of the time to vote for him,” Haley said in her speech. Most in attendance in Milwaukee this week don’t even have to ponder that.

