The former president of the United States and Republican candidate for re-election, Donald Trump, requested this Friday – early Saturday morning in Spain – the release of all the Capitol attackers in January 2021 as well as the suspension of all ongoing procedures with the rest after the Supreme Court significantly limited the conditions of the obstruction of justice charges for which they were accused.

The court, which adopted a deeply conservative turn thanks to the nominations made by Trump during his time in the White House, ruled yesterday that to determine the charge of obstruction of justice it was necessary to demonstrate that the defendant in question wanted to alter or destroy official documents , thus placing the burden of proof on the prosecution.

There are currently 250 defendants charged with obstruction in the Capitol assault, plus another 52 where the defendant in question was convicted of this crime alone, and of this number, 27 are currently in jail, according to the Department of Justice.

This Friday, and during a rally in Chesapeake, in the state of Virginia, he described those imprisoned as “hostages” and demanded their immediate release. The president, accused precisely of instigating the assault on January 6, 2021 after casting doubt on the result of his electoral defeat against Joe Biden, urged the Government to “now release the hostages of January 6 for everything they have passed” since then.

“They have been waiting for this decision for a long time,” added Trump, for whom the Supreme Court ruling “has been a great response and a very good thing for all the people who have been treated in such a horrible way,” added the former president. , who has been promising for months that he will do everything possible to annul the proceedings for the assault if he returns to the White House in November.