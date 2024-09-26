Lawyers for the former president of the United States and Republican Party candidate for the White House, Donald Trump, asked this Thursday (26) for the annulment of the conviction and sentence of around US$450 million in the civil case for fraud at the Organization Trump in New York, completed this year.

Lawyer John Sauer, who has already won a victory for Trump in the case over his presidential immunity before the US Supreme Court, has been tasked with arguing before a panel of judges and expects the response within a month, close to the 5 presidential election. of November.

The civil case — which carries only financial penalties — was one of the first legal challenges Trump lost. In it, the Republican was accused by New York prosecutors of inflating the value of his assets over the years to obtain favorable loans and other financial benefits in his businesses.

At the appeal hearing, which Trump did not attend, Sauer said the case was outside the “statute of limitations,” meaning the offenses prosecuted were too old under the law, and pointed to the harshness of the financial penalty, the value of which was the subject of comments by the judges.

“The immense penalty in this case is problematic, how does the value assessed by the Supreme Court relate to the damage caused, when the parties completed the transactions satisfied with the progress of the same?” asked a judge, referring to the banks that lent money to the company.

Deputy Attorney General Judith Vale argued that the Trump Organization harmed “honest market participants,” and therefore the state’s reputation as a place to do business, for about seven years, and argued that its illegalities provided a huge advantage financial aid to convicts.

Judge Arthur Engoron, who tried the case, found Trump and other associates – including his adult children – guilty of fraud before trial due to the prosecution’s overwhelming evidence, and at the conclusion of the trial also found them responsible for other economic crimes.

In February, Engoron imposed a sentence on Trump, as head of his company, that included compensation of about $450 million plus interest, which grew over time, and also limited his ability to do business in the state for the next three years. .

Trump appealed the outcome of the case shortly thereafter and posted a $175 million bond in April to avoid facing the full fine while the appeal is being resolved.