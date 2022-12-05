Trump calls for annulment of the Constitution and annulment of the 2020 elections

#Trump #calls #annulment #Constitution #annulment #elections
Psol should not join Lula’s government, says Sâmia Bomfim
Leader of the party's bench in the Chamber says that the party should maintain independence in Congress The Psol leader...
#Trump #calls #annulment #Constitution #annulment #elections
Leader of the party's bench in the Chamber says that the party should maintain independence in Congress The Psol leader...
The Itä-Uusimaa police captured a new suspect on Friday last week. However, based on police investigations, the person is not...
The public broadcasters say they phrased “non-discriminatory”. But that is exactly the question. Image: picture alliance / picture agency online/Ohde...
Market estimates that Copom should maintain Selic at 13.75% per year (Crédito: Marcello Casal Jr./Agência Brasil ) The inflation expectation...
The freezing of outdoor skating rinks started earlier than usual this year.From the cold has been at daycare, and at...
Home pagepoliticsCreated: 12/05/2022 2:33 p.mOf: Andrew SchmidSplitThe EU classifies Russia as a "terror sponsor". What does the decision to hold...
Leave a Reply