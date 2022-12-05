Trump calls for annulment of the Constitution and annulment of the 2020 elections

Former US President Donald Trump 🇧🇷 Photo: Youtube playback

Former US President Donald Trump called for the rescission of the Constitution to annul the 2020 elections. “A massive fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the revocation of all rules, regulations and articles, even those contained in the Constitution,” wrote Trump in a post on the social network Truth Social.

Trump’s post came after the release of internal Twitter emails showing deliberation in 2020 on a publication by the New York Post regarding material found on Hunter Biden’s laptop.

White House spokesman Andrew Bates said Saturday that the former president’s comments are “anathema to the soul of our nation and should be universally condemned.”