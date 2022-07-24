During a protest in Amsterdam yesterday, activists showed a video of former American general Michael Flynn, former security adviser to former President Donald Trump, who also expressed his support for Dutch farmers. ,,Dutch farmers, we support you. Your problems are our problems,” Flynn said. He called on Americans to place Dutch flags on social media to show their support.

The farmers have been campaigning for weeks against the government’s nitrogen policy, which they fear will hit their companies hard. The cabinet wants to strongly reduce the amount of ammonia and nitrogen oxides that end up in nature in the coming years. Minister Christianne van der Wal (Nature and Nitrogen) recently announced the targets for the countryside, which will probably have major consequences for livestock farming. Measures for other sectors, such as traffic and industry, have not yet been drawn up. The cabinet says it will come up with this at the beginning of next year.

The farmers’ protests have now been picked up in many more countries. “I had Spanish television on the phone last week, but attention is also being paid to it in Japan and the Czech Republic,” says farmer foreman Van den Oever, who hopes the support will help to convince the government. “There was also a demonstration in Canada, with Dutch flags. There is also a lot of Dutch blood there.”