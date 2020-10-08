US President Donald Trump has promised his compatriots a free Covid treatment with antibody agents, as he got it. “I call it a cure,” Trump announced in a video released on Wednesday. He wanted to enable the rapid use of the drugs with an extraordinary permit.

Last week, the US president was treated with a still experimental drug from the biotech company Regeneron. Then he felt “great” within 24 hours, enthused Trump. “I want you to get what I got – and I’ll do it for free.” There are “hundreds of thousands” of doses and they want to get them to hospitals as soon as possible. The military is responsible for the distribution, said Trump. “This is called logistics.” However, it is unclear whether and how the approval process for such new drugs can be accelerated.

It was “God’s blessing” that he was sick with Covid-19, Trump said. This made him aware of the antibody treatment. “I had heard of this drug. I said let me take this. It was my suggestion. And it was amazing how it worked, “said Trump. “And if I hadn’t caught that, we would only have looked at it in a row with other drugs.”

He had received many different drugs, but owed his quick recovery to a drug from the US pharmaceutical company Regeneron. There are comparable therapeutics from Eli Lilly, said Trump. “I felt good straight away,” he continued. “We have Regeneron, we have a very similar drug from Eli Lilly and they come out and we try to get them in an emergency.”

In addition to the drug not available to ordinary citizens, Trump also had several top doctors available around the clock. In the United States, more than 211,000 people have died after a coronavirus infection.

Experts have long suspected that antibody treatment can be an efficient way to fight Covid. However, so far there is little experience with it. Regeneron had announced a test with 275 patients a few days before Trump’s treatment. The antibodies are directed against two regions of the spike protein on the surface of the Sars-CoV-2 virus.

Trump fell even further behind in the polls around a month before the November 3 presidential election after being infected. In recent nationwide surveys, challenger Joe Biden’s lead rose to 16 percent. Biden said of Trump’s video: “It is a tragedy that the president is handling Covid as if it were something not to worry about, while 210,000 people have already died.” Trump had called on his compatriots in the past few days, not to be afraid of the coronavirus – and also said that he feels better than 20 years ago.

The President left his living quarters at the White House on Wednesday and went to work in the Oval Office. Assuming the positive test announced on Thursday, Trump could still be contagious. The White House has been unwilling to provide information about when the president last tested negative for the corona virus for days.

Aside from his own assurances that he is doing fine, there is little information about Trump’s health since he returned from the hospital on Monday evening. On Wednesday, like the day before, it was said that the president no longer had any symptoms.

Trump also said in his video: “China will pay a high price for what they have done to the world. It was China’s fault. ”The US President has long accused the Chinese government of not having stopped the spread of the coronavirus quickly enough and of being primarily responsible for the global pandemic. (dpa, Reuters)