US President Donald Trump is officially the Republican candidate in the November 3rd presidential election. “With a heart full of gratitude, I accept this nomination for the office of President of the United States this evening,” said Trump on Thursday evening (local time) at the end of his party’s conference. The approximately 1500 guests at the address in the garden of the White House applauded afterwards.

The delegates had unanimously set up Trump at the start of the largely virtual party congress on Monday. Trump (74) is voting against ex-Vice President Joe Biden (77), whom the Democrats made their candidate last week.

In his nomination speech, Trump warned of the destruction of the country by a “socialist agenda” and sharply attacked his challenger Joe Biden. The presidential election in November will determine “whether we will save the American dream or whether we will allow a socialist agenda to destroy our cherished destiny.”

“Joe Biden is not the savior of America’s soul – he’s the annihilator of America’s jobs,” said the Republican. “And if he gets the chance, he’ll be the destroyer of American greatness.”

The November election is about whether “millions of high-paying jobs” would be created or whether US industry would be “ground up” and millions of jobs sent abroad, Trump said. Voters would decide whether “law-abiding Americans would be protected” or whether “violent anarchists, agitators and criminals who threaten our citizens” would be given a free hand.

Trump again claimed that he had done an extraordinary amount for black America. “I say with great humility that I have done more for the African American community than any president since Abraham Lincoln.”

Under Republican Lincoln as President, the 13th Amendment to the US Constitution was adopted by Congress, which abolished slavery in the US. After earlier similar statements by Trump, experts referred, among other things, to the electoral law passed in 1965 after protests during Lyndon B. Johnson’s tenure. This allowed all US citizens, regardless of their skin color and origin, to vote in elections and to be elected to public office.

Trump: “We will defeat the virus.”

Trump promised a victory over the corona virus in his speech. “In the past few months our nation and our entire planet have been plagued by a new and powerful new enemy,” Trump said. “We will defeat the virus, end the pandemic and emerge from the crisis stronger than ever.”

Trump again held out the prospect of an early vaccine against the corona virus. “We’ll be making a vaccine before the end of the year or maybe even sooner.”

In the US, according to statistics from the University of Johns Hopkins, more than 180,000 people have died after being infected with the coronavirus. In the first three days of the four-day party conference alone, the pandemic killed around 3,000 people. The Democrats around presidential candidate Joe Biden accuse Trump of failing to protect Americans from the pandemic. (dpa / AFP)