Trump calls Biden's annual State of the Union address a disgrace for the United States

Former US President Donald Trump commented on the annual address of the country's current leader Joe Biden to Congress. This is what he's talking about wrote on the social network Truth Social.

Trump called Biden's State of the Union address a disgrace for the United States. According to the politician, the speech of the head of state was filled with anger and devoid of compassion. Trump also called Biden's address “the worst State of the Union speech ever given.”

Earlier, American journalist Tucker Carlson considered Biden's speech a gloomy and un-American speech. He also called Biden a “cruel and evil demagogue.”

Biden gave a speech to US lawmakers on the morning of March 8. He called for approval of assistance to Kyiv, saying that Ukraine is capable of stopping Russia. The head of state also voiced a message to Russian leader Vladimir Putin.