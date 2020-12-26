The current US President Donald Trump compared the presidential elections held in the country in the fall to voting in the third world, while calling his rival Joe Biden a “fake president.” He wrote about this on Saturday, December 26, in his Twitter-account.

“A young military man who served in Afghanistan told me that the elections in Afghanistan are much safer and much better than the 2020 elections in the United States. Our [выборы] with millions and millions … of mailed ballots were elections [как в странах] third world. Fake President! ” – he declared.

The administration of the social network has already noted Trump’s statement with a link, by clicking on which it is proposed to learn about the safety of the voting procedure by mail.

On December 15, it became known that the US presidential candidate from the Democratic Party Joe Biden received the electoral votes necessary to win the presidential race. Trump has repeatedly refused to admit defeat in the US presidential election. He believes that Biden lost the election “by a wide margin in all six wavering states,” and the results were rigged.

The inauguration of the new US president will take place on January 20.