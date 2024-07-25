Trump Calls on Zelensky to Achieve Peace in Phone Call

Former US President and presidential candidate Donald Trump said that during a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, he called on him to achieve peace as soon as possible.

Earlier, Trump called the conversation with the Ukrainian leader “very good.” According to Zelensky, during the conversation, the politicians agreed to meet in person.

Related materials:

Trump urged Zelensky to achieve peace as soon as possible

Trump said he called on the Ukrainian president to achieve peace as soon as possible and called the fighting a “total mess” that “should not have happened.”

I said we have to end this military conflict. This is a war machine. You have a war machine in front of you. This is what they do. They fight. They defeated Hitler. They defeated Napoleon. Donald Trump former US President

In a conversation with Zelensky, Trump also emphasized that Ukraine’s “spring offensive never happened” and that the Russian side “planted millions of mines.”

Related materials:

Trump promised to resolve the conflict before the inauguration

Donald Trump has repeatedly stated that he can resolve the Ukrainian conflict within 24 hours. In particular, he recently promised to resolve it before his inauguration.

I will resolve the terrible war between Russia and Ukraine. We will resolve it quickly. I will do it as the elected president. Donald Trump former US President

He also said that he would be able to prevent World War III, which could start due to the policies of the current US President Joe Biden and his administration.

Related materials:

Trump may present an ultimatum to Kyiv

According to the Express, Ukraine may accept Trump’s peace plan if he wins the election. The article emphasizes that the Republican is going to cut spending on military aid to Kyiv, which will give the Ukrainian authorities an additional impetus in searching for ways to peacefully resolve the conflict.

A high-ranking Ukrainian official also allowed for the scenario of forcing Zelensky to peace. In his opinion, Trump will most likely cut aid to Ukraine and force Zelensky to accept a peace agreement “heavily skewed in Russia’s favor.” In this regard, 2025 will be “very difficult” for Kyiv, he believes.