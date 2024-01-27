Trump called the situation on the border with Mexico a weapon of mass destruction for the United States

American businessman and former President Donald Trump called the current situation on the border with Mexico a weapon of mass destruction for the United States. He shared his opinion on social networks Truth Social.

“Our border has become a weapon of our massive destruction,” Trump wrote. He stressed that the current situation with migrants at the border is the worst in history.

Earlier, Donald Trump called Washington “a terrible place of murder and crime.”