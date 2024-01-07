Trump called prisoners who participated in the storming of the Capitol hostages

Former US President Donald Trump called the convicts who participated in the storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2021, hostages. His words lead TASS.

Trump stressed that the participants should have been released. “They suffered (…). Some people call them prisoners. I call them hostages,” the politician noted.

In addition, the ex-president personally called on current US President Joe Biden to “free the hostages.”

In 2020, Trump lost the US presidential election to Joe Biden. After this, in protest, on January 6, 2021, his supporters stormed the Capitol.

Trump's trial is set for March 4, 2024, in the case of attempting to seize the Capitol. The presidential elections are scheduled for November 2024, in which Trump plans to take part again.