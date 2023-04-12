Trump says U.S.-Russia relations soured due to fictitious problem

Former U.S. President Donald Trump said Washington “could have gotten along really well” with Moscow if it weren’t for a Democratic-led investigation into election interference in 2016. About this he informed in an interview with TV presenter Tucker Carlson on Fox News.

The former leader of the United States noted that he had “very good relations” with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, but they worsened “after the fake investigation into Russia.”

Trump pointed out that Russia has a lot of minerals and other things that the US needs, and the States, in turn, had the money and things that Russia needs.

“But it got in the way. It was terrible, ”said the American ex-president, commenting on the course of the Democrats’ investigation. According to him, the initiators needed to be arrested, as they “created a problem with Russia that did not exist.”

In an interview, Trump also said that despite good relations with Putin, he was the worst thing that happened to the Russian leader. “I closed his pipeline. You never heard the word “Nord Stream” until I came to power. Nord Stream 2 was their pipeline,” he stressed.