The current US President Donald Trump said that the data on the incidence of COVID-19 in the United States was greatly exaggerated. He wrote about this in his Twitter-account.

According to him, the point is in the methods of counting the number of cases and deaths used by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“The number of cases of infection with the Chinese virus and deaths in the United States is greatly exaggerated due to ridiculous methods of determination compared to other countries, many of which deliberately report underestimated and inaccurate data,” the American leader said.

According to the CDC, 20 million cases of COVID-19 have been identified in the United States since the beginning of the pandemic, of which 346.9 thousand people have died.

Earlier it was reported that California ran out of places in morgues amid the coronavirus raging in the state.

CNN notes that the number of COVID-19 cases rose sharply after Thanksgiving, while the impact of Christmas and New Years has yet to show itself.