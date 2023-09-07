Trump allowed his pardon when withdrawing from the presidential race

Former US President Donald Trump suggested under what conditions all charges against him could be dropped. He spoke about this in an interview with journalist Hugh Hewitt, the text of the dialogue was published on site leader.

Trump has named a condition for his pardon and allowed it to happen when he exits the presidential race. Thus, he answered the journalist’s question whether the politician would agree to a deal with prosecutors if he was promised to drop the charges in exchange for refusing to participate in elections and politics.

“I think they would have done that. I think they would do it right now … I think they would make this deal right now, ”he stressed.

The former US president added that he was not interested in agreeing to such proposals.

On August 24, Trump flew to Atlanta to surrender to local authorities as part of a case of interference in the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. He was released on $200,000 bail pending trial. Trump was in prison for about 20 minutes, after which his motorcade went to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta.